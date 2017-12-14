Funding earmarked to expand schools

More than £3.5million has been allocated by the county council to increase pupil capacity at three schools in south-east Northumberland.

At Tuesday’s meeting of the decision-making cabinet, it was agreed to use £4.5million of the Basic Need Grant for New Delaval and Horton Grange Primaries in Blyth and Whytrig Middle in Seaton Valley as well as Chantry Middle School in Morpeth.

Basic Need Capital grant is provided by the Department of Education to help councils in fulfilling their duty to ensure there are sufficient school places for children in their areas. Northumberland’s allocation for 2011 to 2020 is £15.7million.

Of the £6,7million remaining balance, £1.05million has now been earmarked for New Delaval Primary School to build an extension to increase the capacity of the school by an additional 105 places.

Also in Blyth, there is £2.06million to extend the existing building at Horton Grange Primary School to increase the capacity by an additional 210 places.

At Whytrig Middle School, part of the Seaton Valley Partnership, the installation of two double mobile classroom units will increase the capacity of the school by 144 places at a total cost of £672,000.

Finally, £711,000 will allow for the installation of one double mobile classroom unit and the refurbishment of accommodation at Chantry Middle School in Morpeth to increase the capacity of the school by 120 places.

It was identified that Blyth, Morpeth and Seaton Valley will have a demand for school places that is predicted to be greater than those currently available.