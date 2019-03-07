Funding fair to help local groups

Community organisations will be able to access advice and information from a range of national, regional and local funders.

A Funding Fair, organised by Northumberland Community Voluntary Action, will take place on March 21 at the Port Training Centre in Blyth.

In addition to funders, the Northumberland CVA’s VCS Support Services team will be available to advise groups.

For more information, or to book your place, contact 01670 858688 or email enquire@northumberlandcva.org.uk

The deadline for booking is 9am on Thursday, March 14.

The National Lottery Community Fund, BBC Children in Need, Coalfields Regeneration Trust and Northumberland County Council are amongst the 13 funders available on the day.

Appointments with funders must be booked in advance.

Marc Johnson, funding officer at Northumberland CVA, said: “It doesn’t matter if you have just an initial idea or a well worked up project, or whether your project is large or small, our Funding Fair will give local groups a great opportunity to discuss their ideas with funders in an informal setting.”