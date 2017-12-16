Funding in aid of community projects

Bernicia Homes has awarded more than £30,000 to groups in south east Northumberland in the past 12 months following applications to its community grant scheme.

A total of 33 of the 34 applicants received full or part grant funding for their projects.

The initiatives supported by the scheme included helping Bedlington Station Primary School to revamp its school garden, supplying partial funding towards a bus for Ashington Blind Club and providing a grant for the Full Circle Food Project to deliver food hygiene qualifications and cooking on a budget skills to local residents, work being carried out for this project is pictured above.

Sharon Firman, housing officer – resident involvement at Bernicia, said: “We are delighted to have been able to help so many different schemes in the last 12 months.”