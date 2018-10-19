Fundraiser in appeal for book support

A Bedlington fundraiser is aiming to help people with sight loss.

Kevin Mulhall has pledged to help those who have lost their sight to enjoy books by raising funds for new titles for RNIB’s Talking Books Service.

The enthusiastic volunteer, who has raised an incredible £24,000 in 11 years for the charity, has now set himself a target of £4,000 to provide two new additions to the RNIB’s Talking Books library.

Kevin said: “£4,000 is what we need to add two new Talking Books – one adult book and one child’s. The recorded books then stay in the library forever to be enjoyed by blind adults and children for years to come.

“They will be a lasting gift from the people of Bedlington.”

Helen Rogers, area fundraising manager for RNIB, said: “We know our Talking Books open up a whole new world for blind and partially sighted people, but we urgently need support to expand our library so people with sight loss can access the same books as everyone else.

“At the moment, around ten per cent of all titles are available to blind and partially sighted people in a format they can access.”

If you want to help, contact Helen on 07825 227596.

To register to Sponsor a Talking Book and support RNIB, visit www.rnib.org.uk/sponsortalkingbooks