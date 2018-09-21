Fundraising is in store

A national retailer is joining forces with Macmillan Cancer Support to host a coffee morning for the charity – and shoppers in Cramlington could join in.

The Marks and Spencer (M&S) Cramlington store is among hundreds nationwide to be taking part in the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning on September 28.

Customers can also buy a host of tasty foodie treats, such as a limited edition Colin the Caterpillar cake, mini cakes and doughnuts, with 10 per cent of each sale going to Macmillan.

And M&S Cafés are donating 5p from every coffee, tea, herbal tea and cake they sell throughout September to the charity. Limited edition Macmillan mugs are also available.

Last year, local stores raised more than £42,000 for Macmillan.