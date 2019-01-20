FUNDRAISING: Money will help families

May I, through your newspaper, express the gratitude of the volunteers at Ashington Salvation Army for the wonderful support we received this recent festive season from the staff and customers at ASDA Ashington.

We, ourselves, derived a great deal of pleasure from the fundraising event, as we sang carols in the atrium of the store, from the happy response we received from members of the public as they shopped.

Not only did we raise the unprecedented sum of £1,200-plus from the customers, but ASDA also donated a box of goodies for the safe houses that The Salvation Army runs for the victims of human trafficking.

A big thank you from us is due to the generosity of the warm-hearted folk of the Ashington area.

We also can give the assurance that all of the money raised will be spent to help to meet the needs of the struggling families in our own community.

Mrs Maureen Findlay

Blyth