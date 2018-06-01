Furniture store set to open in Blyth

A furniture charity is set to open in Blyth, creating a number of jobs in the process.

CT Furniture, a national charity which currently has two sites in Newcastle, is expanding into Blyth in the next month.

It is currently renovating the former Brantano store in Albion Retail Park.

Once open, it will sell a range of affordable furniture and electrical goods, helping to prevent the unwanted items from going to landfill, plus a selection of new and used beds

Paul Dodd, retail and business development manager at CT Furniture, said: “We are hoping to be open within the next month, and although we are charity that relies on volunteers to help staff our shops, we will also be creating jobs.

“Initially we will be looking at two shop floor staff and one van driver. We hope to build on these numbers as we progress.

“We will also be working with job centres and work placement providers to give the long-term unemployed vital work experience and provide ongoing training.”

He added: “We will also be offering an extensive range of top quality office furniture, which we can supply in multiple numbers.

“This will give people in the local area the chance to purchase good quality used furniture at affordable prices and avoid costly furniture loans.

“Over the last year, our Newcastle sites diverted 436 tonnes of unwanted household items and over 100 tonnes of office furniture from landfill. We hope to improve on this with the Blyth site.”