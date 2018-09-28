Further jobs boost at thriving port

A long-term deal has been agreed for another company to expand its base at the Port of Blyth.

Offshore engineering specialist Royal IHC has committed its long-term future to the site.

And it is already planning for a period of expansion, with new contracts secured and the creation of a significant number of jobs, particularly at Blyth.

The Port of Blyth is helping to enable the growth by making several key improvements to the firm’s facility at its South Harbour terminal, including the construction of a new office complex to house more than 60 staff, expansion of workshop space, and the installation of improved parking facilities.

Martin Lawlor, chief executive at the Port of Blyth, said: “We’re thrilled to have concluded these negotiations and to come to an agreement with a high profile market leader like Royal IHC.

“It has been a key component in the growth of the offshore energy support base at Port of Blyth since it arrived and its commitment highlights the exciting times that clearly lie ahead for the port, with infrastructure improvements ongoing and other major opportunities being pursued.”

Royal IHC managing director Paul Hardisty said: “Since transferring our main UK construction facility to the Port of Blyth we have worked closely on developing a strong mutually beneficial partnership.

“This long-term agreement confirms Royal IHC’s confidence in Port of Blyth as the right location to deliver our increasingly innovative products into growing markets.”

He added: “Royal IHC recently delivered a large pipelay system out of its Port of Blyth facility and is currently completing several subsea systems.

“Client and market confidence in the company has led to recent contract awards for a further two pipelay systems to be constructed at the Port of Blyth facility during 2019.”