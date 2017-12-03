Future plans event for SEN students

The Northumberland County Council Careers Guidance Team arranged a dedicated event for young people with special educational needs (SEN) to enable them to begin planning their future pathways.

Held at Woodhorn Museum near Ashington, members of the team were joined by colleagues in the SEND (special educational needs and disability) Information, Advice and Support Service, who held a consultation for the students with representatives of In It Together – a parent/carer forum.

They invited a range of exhibitors from a variety of areas, including education and social care, and those who came along had the opportunity to participate in some practical activities.

Attendees also had the opportunity to speak to multiple Paralympic medallist Stephen Miller, from Cramlington.

He is the founder of the SMILE Through Sport not-for-profit organisation set-up to provide support for people with disabilities who are interested in sport. The youngsters present were able to ask him questions and he gave them advice about how to reach their own goals.

Wayne Daley, cabinet member for children’s services at the county council, said: “This careers event was set-up specifically for young people with SEN throughout the county.

“It allowed them to review a range of avenues to take and offered them the opportunity to discuss and ask questions – helping them to make informed decisions based on their interests and skills.”