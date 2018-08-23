GCSE success for Cramlington triplets

Sixteen-year-old triplet sisters are counting the success of their GCSE results.

Erin, Niamh and Ella Robson, who are students at Cramlington Learning Village, amassed 27 top grades between them.

“We’re not really competitive. We just wanted us all to do well,” said Niamh.

“I thought I had somebody else’s results. I thought this can’t be right,” said Ella.

Niamh and Ella studied the same subjects for GCSE, whilst Erin had chosen geography instead of French. But for their A-levels, they are going in slightly different directions.

Erin’s subjects will be English literature, geography and history, Niamh will study biology, chemistry and psychology and Ella has opted for biology, psychology and PE.

Seventeen other students at the school also achieved eight or more grades of A*, A, 7, 8 and 9.

Seventy per cent of all students achieved the benchmark grade in both English and maths – nearly 80 per cent received a grade 4 or above in English and nearly 80 per cent also achieved the same standards in maths.

Hope Dodds was awarded eight grade 9s and one grade 7. She is taking biology, chemistry, physics and Spanish at A-level and hopes to study medicine at university.

She said: “I’m really thankful for the help my English teacher gave me because I didn’t have much confidence in my grade, but I got a 9 overall.”

As well as academic success – he received six 9 grades, an A* and two 6 grades – Josh Fiddaman has also had an outstanding sporting year, coming second in the 800 metres in his age group’s indoor national championship.

“The school has been really supportive in everything I’ve done,” he said.

Josh is studying chemistry, biology and PE at A-level and hopes to then do a degree in sports science.

Cramlington Learning Village headteacher Wendy Heslop said: “This is a very pleasing set of results for the school.

“The new exams in many subjects have been challenging for both students and staff and they have performed incredibly well.

“I am delighted with the results of the whole year group, which reflect their hard work and commitment.”