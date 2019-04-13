German musicians to perform at Newbiggin Maritime Centre

Young people from Germany will be hitting the right note at a musical performance at Newbiggin Maritime Centre.

Students from the Remscheid Music and Arts College will be putting on an outdoor musical performance as part of their week-long visit to Northumberland.

The links between Ashington, Newbiggin and the Remscheid area in Germany go back to the early 1950s. The town twinning agreement was one of the first between the UK and Germany following the Second World War.

In 2015 a new partnership agreement between the town councils of Ashington and Newbiggin and the City of Remscheid Council was signed by the respective mayors of each area, reaffirming these links.

The free musical performance will feature a folk ensemble and string orchestra, and include a wide variety of musical styles and tastes.

The performance will take place at the Maritime Centre on the promenade, on Friday, April 26, at 2pm. If the weather is inclement, it will take place inside the centre.

As part of their trip to the area, the young people will also visit Woodhorn Museum.

The visit is being supported by the town councils of Ashington and Newbiggin, as well as the area’s Town Twinning Association.

The association has been developed by local people with the aim of encouraging participation in town twinning, as well as to provide practical support in developing and organising exchange visits, such as the current trip.

The Civic Head of Ashington Marjorie Chambers and the Mayor of Newbiggin Malcolm Peden will be welcoming the young people to the area.