Get cracking on Easter nature trail

Jordan Spurling, Northumberland Wildlife Trust volunteer, with the donated eggs.
There’s some cracking Easter fun at Northumberlandia this week.

Families will be invited to follow an Easter trail around the ‘Lady of the North’ landform near Cramlington, answering a series of questions along the way.

And for all of those completing the trail, there will be a prize at the end.

Tesco Express in Monkseaton and Kenton has been supporting the Northumberland Wildlife Trust attraction’s Easter programme by donating 120 chocolate eggs for a prize draw.

Trust volunteer and self-confessed chocolate lover Jordan Spurling, who collected the eggs, said: “As a charity the trust relies on donations so, just as I give up a couple of hours each week to help out, I am delighted that Tesco has kindly donated the eggs, which will make the prize draw really ‘eggciting’ to enter.

“As a chocoholic I was more than happy to give up a few hours to collect them – and managed not to eat any.”

The Easter trail runs at Northumberlandia from Friday to Monday, between 10am and 3pm, costing £3 per child. All are welcome to join in.

Northumberland Wildlife Trust aims to educate and involve people of all ages in protecting the local environment.