Get digging into annual competition

Budding gardeners are being invited to take part in an annual competition.

Entries are now open for Blyth in Bloom gardening competition, organised by Blyth Town Council.

Budding Alan Titchmarshs and Charlie Dimmicks are being urged to don their wellingtons and grab their gardening gloves.

Anyone can enter the four categories – best garden, best yard, best commercial or community group, and best allotment plot.

Blyth Town Council Mayor John Potts is encouraging everyone in the town to dig in and get gardening.

He said: “Whether you have a huge garden or a small back yard, you can take part in this competition.

“We’re also encouraging pubs, shops, care homes, sheltered housing, churches and basically anywhere that has a space to transform to participate.

“The town council has already invested in a number of initiatives to make Blyth a better place to live and visit and this competition will be visually pleasing and remind us just what a great town we have.”

The closing date for entries is Friday, June 29, while judging dates are Tuesday, July 24, and Wednesday, July 25.

Entry forms are available from Blyth Town Council, Arms Evertyne House, Quay Road, Blyth, email info@blythtowncouncil.org.uk or call 01670 361668.