Get voting and let's bring home the gold to Northumberland

Time is running out to vote for Northumberland in the 2018 British Travel Awards.

The county is currently running a close second behind current leaders Cornwall, with less than two weeks left to vote.

Northumberland has been nominated for Best UK Holiday County/Destination against Cornwall, the Peak District, Scottish Highlands, Devon and others.

For the last four years, Northumberland has been pipped to the winner's post by Cornwall and feedback from the official awards team at the end of August says the county is currently in runners-up spot.

The winners will be determined by the public, who have until September 30, to cast their vote.

With Northumberland the only county in the North East to be nominated, it is hoped the whole region will get its bid to bring home the gold.

Jude Leitch, director of Northumberland Tourism, said: “Tourism is an important asset to Northumberland, both in terms of employment and economic growth. To win gold would be great recognition of the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in the industry across the county”.

Cath Homer, cabinet member for culture arts and leisure at Northumberland County Council, said: "Northumberland is already a destination of choice for millions of visitors every year and this award would show the nation the reasons why.

"We're asking everyone to get behind the county, cast your vote and join the social media campaign and bring home the gold this year."

The British Travel Awards are considered the benchmark for excellence when it comes to finding out who really is the best in the travel industry.

To vote for Northumberland, visit www.visitnorthumberland.com/sharenland/vote

Once they've voted, Northumberland Tourism is asking folk to further show how proud they are of where they live by turning their Facebook profile red and gold for Northumberland.

Search for Voted4Northumberland in the Add Frame section of Facebook and add the specially designed i-frame to your profile picture.