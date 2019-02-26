Golden delight for Ashington primary school

Children at an Ashington school are jumping for joy over their golden success.

Bothal Primary School has been awarded the Youth Sport Trust Gold Quality Mark for its commitment to physical education (PE) and school sport.

The Quality Mark, an online self-review tool, provides schools with a nationally recognised badge of excellence for the quality of their PE lessons and school sport.

Andy Roberts, executive principal, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded the Gold Quality Mark.

“This recognises our commitment to delivering the best possible sporting experiences for the young people at our school.

“There are a whole range of educational, health and wellbeing benefits from delivering high quality PE and school sport, and we see on a regular basis that when it is delivered well it can transform the lives of all pupils.”

Schools are awarded Bronze, Silver and Gold status, which reflect efforts in using PE and sport to raise achievement.

Alison Oliver, chief executive at the Youth Sport Trust, said: “Congratulations to Bothal Primary School for achieving the Youth Sport Trust Gold Quality Mark.

“Schools that achieve the Quality Mark share our belief in the value of high quality PE and sport and the positive impact it has on young people’s journey through education.

“PE and school sport helps young people to live healthy and active lives and helps them achieve their personal best in school and life.”