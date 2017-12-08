Golfer Kevin moves into the world’s top ten

Kevin Harmison has moved a step nearer his dream of becoming the world’s top disabled golfer.

The 52-year-old, who began the year in 45th place in the world rankings, recently finished second in the Portugal Masters out of a field of 76, which propelled him up from 27th place to ninth.

Now Ashington-based Kevin has set his sights on moving further up the ladder with the ultimate target of landing top spot.

He said: “The more golf I play, the better. It is going to be difficult playing against the Australians, South Africans and Americans but to be the number one is my goal.

“Moving into the top 10 is a massive achievement and it helps because the European Singles championships are being held next year followed by the World Championships.”

Kevin was delighted to finish runner up in the Portugal Masters – an individual tournament – where there were 15 different nationalities represented.

He said: “I was only four shots behind the winner. The competition has been running for three years but this was the first time I had played at the Vilasol Golf course in the Algarve and it was a difficult challenge.”