Good rating for Bedlington care home

A Bedlington care home has been praised by inspectors for the care it offers residents.

In its first inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), Beadling Manor Care Home has been rated across key performance indicators to secure an overall ‘Good’ rating.

Inspectors said it provides safe accommodation, is caring and responsive to people’s individual needs, and the service is effective and well led.

There was also positive feedback from residents using the service, staff, families and visiting healthcare professionals.

The inspector said there were some outstanding features in relation to food and beverage, activities and environment that, with an opportunity for further development, could easily change the rating to ‘Outstanding’ at the next inspection.

Baedling Manor, which is operated by Alcyone Healthcare North East, has just celebrated its first anniversary.

It offers day care and residential care services to older people and people with dementia, as well as offering dementia-friendly services to people living in the community.

Managing director Darren Taylor said: “I am absolutely delighted to have received such a positive and encouraging first report and exceptionally proud of our team.

“We have enjoyed an amazing year and look forward to continuing to develop a community resource that is recognised for excellence.

“I thank everyone for their very kind and encouraging comments.”