Good rating for Northumberland support service

A service which provides support in a family home for adults has been rated Good by inspectors.

Shared Lives Northumberland, which is managed by Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust on behalf of Northumberland County Council, was inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The service provides support for adults who are unable to live alone because of their age or disability.

Skilled, trained and committed people are chosen to share their homes and their lives with others, with carers given training and paid an allowance to provide accommodation and support.

Inspectors rated the service as Good in each of the five areas, adding that people who use the service are supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives.

Coun Veronica Jones, council cabinet member for adult wellbeing and health, said: “Our Shared Lives carers give people the chance to live as part of a family and help them to build their confidence and independence so they can enjoy a fuller and more rewarding life.”

Shared Lives carer Jennifer Moore lives in Blyth with her husband David and two teenage sons. They have shared their home with 34-year-old John for the last six years

Jennifer said: “It’s worked out really well and I enjoy having him with us. He’s part of the family. He’s known my sons since they were born. He’s turned into a really confident young man.”

There are now more than 40 Shared Lives carers.

Anyone seeking further information about Shared Lives Northumberland, or to find out about how to become a carer, can call 01670 536400 or visit the website at www.northumbria.nhs.uk/sharedlives