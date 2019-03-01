Grand support for children’s air ambulance

A specialist air ambulance dedicated solely to the care of children has received cash support.

The Lucy Air Ambulance For Children is playing a vital role in the care of three-year-old Northumberland boy Jackson, who suffers from a number of complex medical conditions, the causes of which remain undiagnosed.

Recently the service was awarded £1,000 from Persimmon Homes North East’s Community Champions fund.

Charlotte Young, director of operations for the specialist team, said: “Jackson’s neurological condition remains ‘undiagnosed’, but he regularly stops breathing, is on oxygen 24 hours a day, cannot swallow, has problems with his digestive system and is developmentally delayed.

“Lucy Air Ambulance For Children has been part of Jackson’s story. The charity flew him and his mum Debbie to Great Ormond Street from the Great North Children’s Hospital for specialised tests.

“The tests proved that Jackson’s undiagnosed condition affects his autonomic nervous system.

“Jackson’s condition is not recognised by the NHS and there is limited support for undiagnosed children.

“It is wonderful that Persimmon Homes has named us a Community Champion. We are proud to be part of Jackson’s journey as we continue to support him and his family.”

Debbie Zaben, sales and marketing director for Persimmon Homes North East, said: “Jackson’s plight and his family’s struggle to find a diagnosis cannot fail but touch anyone’s heart.”

For more information and to apply for Community Champions visit www.persimmonhomes.com/charity