Grants available for small charities

Blyth Valley MP Ronnie Campbell is encouraging small charities in his constituency to apply for funding.

The MP is highlighting funding available through the DFID’s Small Charities Challenge Fund (SCCF).

Small charities in the Blyth Valley area are being offered the chance to apply for grants of up to £50,000 to support their work before next week’s deadline.

SCCF is the first DFID fund designed specifically for small British charities.

It provides grants for development organisations with an annual income of £250,000 or less, working in priority countries to deliver the Global Goals.

Grants of up to £50,000 are available for projects of two years or less.

To date, £2.7m has been committed to 55 small charities, delivering a diverse range of projects.

These include providing prosthetic limbs to amputees in the Gambia, supporting landless youth to start bee-keeping businesses in Ethiopia, and transforming the lives of carers in Bangladesh.

The closing date for the next review of applications is Thursday, March 28.

More information, including an example application form, can be found online at www.ukaiddirect.org/apply/sccf/