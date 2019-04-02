Grants helping Northumberland sports clubs

Young sports stars are being given a helping hand thanks to financial assistance.

Ashington Leisure Partnership offers small grants to young people still in education and larger grants to organisations enabling young people to participate in sport and leisure activities.

And officials say progress is being made by those who received financial help to participate in their chosen activity.

In the last six months, grants totalling more than £6,500 have been awarded to young people who are members of the Ashington Karate Club, Wansbeck Gymnastics and Trampolining Club and the Scouts, as well as a champion fly fisherman.

The partnership welcomes applications from any young person in Ashington and neighbouring areas who needs financial assistance to progress their sport.

Support given to participants at the Wansbeck Gymnastics and Trampolining Club enabled them to travel to Northern Ireland to compete in championships, resulting in five young people being selected to compete at national events.

Ben Curry received support following tremendous fundraising efforts by his family and friends to support his visit to America as part of the International Scout Jamboree.

And members of the Karate Club have also been able to travel to competitions and buy the equipment they need.

Ashington Leisure Partnership also works with organisations such as the Newbiggin by the Sea Partnership, enabling Grace Darling School pupils to train with the Newcastle Falcons, and with Pegswood Community Hub to enhance its work with young residents.

It also works with Ashington Town Council and Northumberland County Council to increase physical activity through provision of play equipment in parks.

Chairman Brian Storey said “We are delighted that our charity continues to assist with the provision of services and opportunities for young people to enjoy sport and leisure activities.

“The challenge is to develop and improve.

“The trust has funds to distribute each year to help meet this challenge, and also to support those who may wish to pursue qualifications to coach others.”

Information about the grants is available at http://ashingtonleisurepartnership.co.uk