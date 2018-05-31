Grants to help youngsters excel

Grants are available for young people who require financial assistance to help them attend a Centre of Excellence in arts, sciences or sport.

Blyth Valley Trust For Youth is inviting applications from young people aged up to 21 who live in the former Blyth Valley borough (Cramlington, Blyth and Seaton Valley).

Trust chairman David Garrett, said “These awards have been presented on an annual basis for over 40 years.”

For more information or an application form email Lee Paris via lparis@activenorthumberland.org.co.uk or call 01670 622177. The closing date is Sunday, June 24.

David added: “This year we have decided to make awards up to £500 to suitable applicants, subject to them meeting specific criteria.

“I am pleased to acknowledge an increased involvement of the schools in our community in promoting the awards.

“Successful applicants will receive a Gilbert Barker Award in honour of the late Mayor and Alderman who started the Trust.”