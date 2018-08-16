Great North Run 2018: When is this year’s race and when can I register for 2019?

The popular Great North Run will be shortly upon us, seeing thousands of eager runners take to the streets of Newcastle, Gateshead and South Shields as part of the annual race.

Olympian Brendan Foster created the famous half marathon in 1981, when fewer than 5,000 runners were expected to attend the race.

The 13.1 mile race will begin in Newcastle city centre and finish on the coast in South Shields

However, when more than 12,500 runners applied to compete, this set a precedent for the every future race, with the event growing year on year.

But when is the Great North Run 2018 and when can you register for next year’s race?

Here's everything you need to know about the Great North Run 2018.

When will this year’s Great North Run take place?

This year’s Great North Run will be back for the 38th time on Sunday, September 9.

Participants have to be 17 years and over to take part in the Simplyhealth Great North Run - but the racing weekend holds other events for those too young to take part.

The Simplyhealth Junior and Mini Great North Run are taking place over the weekend of the run, which also coincides with the final days of the Great Exhibition of the North.

The route

The 13.1 mile race will begin in Newcastle city centre and finish on the coast in South Shields.

The route will take runners through the city centre towards the River Tyne where thousands of people will cross over the iconic Tyne Bridge as the Red Arrows fly overhead.

Competitors will then travel through Gateshead and continue onto South Shields where the race will finish.

Runners will be able to take in the splendid sea view as they make their way to the finish line, with thousands of supporters cheering people on.

Withdrawing your entry

If you’re signed up to the 2018 Simplyhealth Great North Run but are no longer able to run, you can withdraw your entry.

Although ,you will not be offered a refund but will be eligible for a guaranteed place next year.

When can I register for the Great North Run 2019?

The general ballot for the Great North Run typically opens in January of the same year, so the 2019 should see the application process open in a few months time.

The ballot is usually open for around one month, closing at the beginning of February with applicants being notified via email a few days later.

For more information visit: greatrun.org/