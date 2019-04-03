Gym holding charity food drive

A gym is holding its annual food drive for charity.

Curves is inviting members and those interested in joining to donate food or money as part of the campaign.

Donations can be made at the gyms in Ashington and Cramlington, as well as Cullercoats, this month.

Organisers are aiming to collect 3,000lb of non-perishable food for the People’s Kitchen.

Any vouchers or money will go towards buying meat and vegetables for organisers to cook meals for the charity.

For more information contact the clubs on 01670 522760 or 01670 712941.