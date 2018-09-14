Hair-raising way to support charity

A six-year-old girl from Ashington recently lost her long locks in aid of a good cause.

Emma Johnstone has spoken of the family’s pride at the fund-raising success of her daughter Violet’s big haircut.

Violet pictured before the haircut.

She had 12 inches cut off by Charlene at Hair by O’Hair in Ashington.

It has been donated to the Little Princess Trust, which provides real-hair wigs free of charge to children in the UK and Ireland who lose their hair during cancer treatment.

She also asked family, friends and others to donate money to the charity.

Emma said: “Violet has overcome her own struggles in her development due to having NF1 (neurofibromatosis type 1), poor balance and mobility, meaning she couldn’t walk until she was three.

“Since then, she has fought and succeeded to catch up with her twin brother Marcus and younger sister Josie, five, due to being determined and never giving up.

“She has regular hospital check-ups and MRI scans where she has seen children who are very sick, some of whom have no hair.

“Violet decided she would like to help someone feel happier by donating her hair to help make a wig and she has currently raised about £200 via an online page and more than £400 in cash sponsors.

“We are very proud of Violet for not only choosing to donate her hair, but also raising beyond what the cost of making a wig is to the Little Princess Trust.”

To make an online donation, go to mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/emmajohnstone3