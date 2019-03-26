Handy award for maintenance man

A care home’s handyman has been named the best in the region.

Chris Sogorkski, maintenance man at The Oaks Care Home, has been named the best ancillary worker at The Great North East Care Awards.

The accolade recognises Chris’s person-centred service, excellence and pride in his work and the dignity and respect he shows residents and staff at the home in Blyth.

He said: “I can’t believe it. I love working at The Oaks. The residents are lovely and the staff are wonderful.

“I can’t thank home manager Ann Mielnik enough for nominating me.

“It’s a great honour to have been given this award.”

The Oaks Care Home staff were also shortlisted for four other awards.

The home’s housekeeper Lesley Russell and domestic assistants Maureen Ord, Colleen McDougal, Diane Nesbitt and Christine Roddum were up for the Care Team award.

Lesley said: “We all think it’s great. It’s good to be recognised after 24 years of service to the home.”

Activities coordinator Paige Gallagher was shortlisted for the Activities Co-ordinator award. Cook Yvonne Gibson was shortlisted for the Chef/Cook award. And former deputy manager Julia Rose was shortlisted for the Good Nurse award.

The Oaks Care Home manager Ann Mielnik and Hill Care Group regional manager Jane Mack attended the awards ceremony with the nominees.

Ann said: “I cannot put into words how proud I am of such a wonderful proactive team of people.

“They truly deserve this recognition as they have worked so hard. They are all winners in my eyes.”