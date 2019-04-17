Handyman named the best in Britain

A care home’s handyman has been named the best in the country.

Chris Sorgorski was named the best care home ancillary worker in Britain at a glittering gala event in Birmingham.

The maintenance man, who works at The Oaks Care Home in Blyth, picked up the accolade at the Great British Care Awards, which celebrated the industry’s highest achievers.

Chris previously won his category at the Great North East Care Awards before being shortlisted and subsequently winning the national title.

The award recognises Chris’ person-centred service, excellence and pride in his work, and the dignity and respect he shows residents and staff at the home.

He said: “I’m amazed. The only thing I’ve ever won is toilet rolls.

“I’ve only been working at The Oaks for a couple of years, but I love it.

“I can’t thank home manager Ann Mielnik enough for nominating me.

“It’s a great honour to have been given this award.”

Ann attended the awards evening alongside Chris and several members of the Hill Care Group executive team, which operates The Oaks Care Home.

Ann said: “This is fantastic. I am delighted for Chris and I couldn’t be prouder.”

Wendy Waddicor, managing director of the Hill Care Group, said: “We are all so proud of Chris for winning the Ancillary Worker Award at the Great British Care Awards.

“It is testament to the hard work and person-centered approach he takes to his job.”

She added: “The entire team at The Oaks are all dedicated to ensuring residents receive the highest level of care in the best possible environment and Chris is a hugely important member of the team.”