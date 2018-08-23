Hard work pays off for students

Astley Community High School in Seaton Delaval is proud to announce another year of GCSE successes.

Students have once again met the challenges brought by the changes to GCSE assessments with fantastic results.

Many of them will continue their studies in the sixth form at Astley, where a range of academic and vocational subjects are on offer.

Eloise Hoy and Molly Hall are returning to study maths, chemistry and biology after both gaining the top grade 9 in biology and grade 8s in maths and English literature.

Molly also achieved grade 9 in chemistry and grade 8s in physics and geography, while Eloise gained a grade 9 in physics and grade 8s in chemistry and history.

Alfie Cozens received a grade 9 in art and grade 8s for maths and English literature, and he has chosen to study those three subjects in the sixth form at Astley. He also gained a grade of 8-8 in combined science.

Jack Dagless secured high grades in all subjects, including a grade 9 in both English language and English literature, and grade 8s in all three sciences, maths and French.

He plans to study biology, chemistry, psychology and business at Astley’s sixth form.

Executive headteacher John Barnes said: “Once again, I am very proud of the students who have achieved these results. They are due to the hard work and efforts of students and staff.

“I have no doubt that their results are only the start of success for these young people and I am pleased that so many have chosen to continue their education in our sixth form.

“I congratulate them on all they have achieved over the last three years and I would like to say well done to everyone associated with Astley Community High School.”