Have a say on plans for Blyth relief road

Residents are being invited to find out more about multi-million pound plans to ease congestion in Blyth.

Two public consultation events on proposals for a new relief road are being held next week to help establish the best route in and out of the town.

The county council has been aware of traffic problems entering and leaving Blyth for many years.

The two main roads into the town, the A193 Cowpen Road and A1061 Laverock Hall Road each carry over 20,000 vehicles a day and both suffer from congestion during peak periods.

This adversely affects the economic growth of the area, the movement of people and goods, particularly to and from the Port of Blyth, and also has a harmful effect upon the environment through exhaust emissions.

The reliability of buses is also affected, particularly during peak hours, when services can be delayed.

A high-level feasibility study has been carried out on five route options, with three of these being taken forward for detailed appraisal.

