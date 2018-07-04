Have your say on the future of Northumberland

Consultation begins today (July 4) on a new Local Plan for the whole of Northumberland.

Residents, businesses, community and voluntary groups, town and parish town councils, and anyone with an interest in the future of Northumberland will be able to have their say.

As previously reported, public consultation on this full draft plan will run for six weeks - up to Wednesday, August 15.

In order to provide maximum opportunity for people to find out more, and ask questions about the plan, the council has arranged 23 drop-in events at community venues right across the county.

The Local Plan includes all of the main planning policies for the county, and maps out where new homes will be built, new jobs created and new services provided.

It has been designed to grow and diversify the economy of Northumberland and identifies measures to enable 15,000 new jobs to be created in the county by 2036.

As well as where new homes will be built, it identifies of what type, and is promoting a high quality of design for new building in Northumberland.

Aiming to protect the Green Belt from new development and preserving the special qualities of Northumberland, it will also identify where new services and infrastructure are needed to support communities.

Councillor Peter Jackson, leader of Northumberland County Council, said: “I’m delighted to launch this exciting new plan for the county for consultation, and encourage everyone to take a look and have their say.

“We want to make sure that Northumberland is a great place to live, work and visit, through a plan that is truly fit to address the future needs of our county. We want to send a strong message that Northumberland has ambitious plans for growth, while also protecting everything that is special about the area.

“This revised plan is ambitious, using the latest evidence as an appropriate basis. We are optimistic about the prospects for our county and we will make sure that Northumberland works for everyone and for all of our communities.



“We have been working very hard to prepare the new plan, using a number of measures to accelerate production - which will lead to the shorter timescale overall and the final plan being in place by March 2020.”

Councillor John Riddle, cabinet member for housing, planning and resilience at the council added: “Through this plan we are setting out clear policies on how we will meet the future economic and housing needs of the county.

“We want to see the right development in the right places. We want to provide homes for all, and extend choice in the housing market, but are not proposing any new housing development in the Green Belt.

“This is everyone’s chance to help to shape the future of Northumberland. I would urge people to come along to their local drop-in event, if they can, and find out more. If you miss the event near you you can attend any of the others in the county.”

The full draft plan, including an interactive map, are available on the council’s website www.northumberland.gov.uk/localplan - where you will find details about drop-in events and how to respond to the consultation. You can also view copies of the plan in libraries, customer information centres and council offices.

If you have queries you can email planningstategy@northumberland.gov.uk or call 0345 600 6400. Consultation closes at 5pm on Wednesday, August 15, 2018.

Details of drop-in events:

Wednesday, July 11: 2pm – 7pm, Trinity Methodist Church, Hexham

Thursday, July 12: 2pm – 4.30pm, Allendale Library; 2pm – 7pm, Bell View, Belford

Friday, July 13: 2pm – 7pm, Amble Development Trust offices

Saturday, Jul 14: 10am – 3pm, St James Community Hall, Alnwick

Monday, July 16: 2pm – 7pm, Berwick Town Hall

Tuesday, July 17: 2pm -7pm Hirst Welfare Centre, Ashington

Wednesday, July 18: 2pm – 7pm, Haydon Bridge Community Centre

Thursday, July 19: 2pm – 7pm, Buffalo Centre, Blyth

Friday, July 20: 2pm – 7pm, Parish Council offices, Seaton Delaval

Saturday, July 21: 10am – 3pm, Prudhoe Waterworld

Monday, July 23: 2pm – 7pm, Choppington Social Welfare Centre

Tuesday, July 24: 2pm – 7pm Corn Exchange, Morpeth Town Hall

Wednesday, July 25: 2pm – 7pm, Ponteland Memorial Hall

Thursday, July 26: 2pm – 7pm, Jubilee Hall, Rothbury

Friday, July 27: 2pm – 7pm, Bedlington Community Centre

Saturday, July 28: 10am – 3pm, Concordia Leisure Centre, Cramlington

Monday, July 30: 2pm – 7pm Cheviot Centre, Wooler

Tuesday, July 31: 2pm – 7pm, Corbridge Parish Hall

Wednesday, August 1: 2pm – 7pm, Newbiggin Sports & Community Centre

Thursday, August 2: 2pm – 7pm, Seahouses Sports & Community Centre

Friday, August 3: 2pm – 6pm, Bellingham Library

Saturday, August 4: 10am – 3pm, Haltwistle Library