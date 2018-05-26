Headteacher leaves town school

The headteacher of a Bedlington school has left his post with immediate effect for ‘personal reasons’.

A statement by the Pax Christi Catholic Partnership said the following: ‘Mr Con Todd, for personal reasons, has recently asked to be released from his contract as Chief Executive Officer for Pax Christi Multi Academy Trust and as headteacher of St Benet Biscop Catholic Academy.

‘The trust and governors have, after careful consideration, agreed to his request. Mr Todd leaves us with immediate effect and goes with our grateful thanks, blessing and good wishes for the future.’