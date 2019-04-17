Health trust is a diversity champion

A north east health trust has officially been recognised as a Diversity Champion.

Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust (NTW) received the accolade from LGBT charity Stonewall.

Senior representatives met with Stonewall Scotland programmes officer Phillippa Scrafton and members of the trust’s LGBT+ network to formally launch the Diversity Champion programme in the organisation.

Lynne Shaw, NTW’s acting executive director of workforce and organisational development, said: “One of our trust’s core values is to be caring and compassionate to everyone we serve. This includes making sure all our staff are treated equally and experience a caring and inclusive working environment.

“We are thrilled to be joining Stonewall’s Diversity Champion programme and hope that our membership will make NTW an even more attractive place to work.”

Phillippa Scrafton said: “We are delighted that Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust has fully embraced its status as a Stonewall Diversity Champion by supporting the programme at board level.

“We are looking forward to working with the trust to support the process of embedding inclusion across the entire organisation.”

Simon Pearson, chairman of NTW’s LGBT+ network, said: “From our network’s perspective it’s really important that all staff in our trust are fully aware of the needs of our LGBT+ service users so that we can offer them the best possible care.”

Stonewall’s Diversity Champion certification recognises employers to make a positive and prominent commitment to ending discrimination in the workplace and improving the lives of LGBT+ people both in work and in the wider community.

NTW joins over 750 organisations in the programme, including north east public sector employers such as the North East Ambulance Service, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue service and Northumbria Police.

In addition to creating free awareness training for all its staff, NTW’s LGBT+ network has also launched an LGBT Allies Programme, which supports staff to use their knowledge and skills to foster a supportive and safe atmosphere for LGBT+ staff and service users.