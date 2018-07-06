Help school win a playground

A Bedlington school is asking members of the public to vote for it in a national competition to win a recycled plastic playground.

Febreze and Fairy, in partnership with TerraCycle and Tesco, came up with the initiative to raise awareness of the issue of waste recycling amongst children.

Whitley Memorial CofE First School was selected for the competition and it is doing very well in the voting so far as it is in third place.

However, only the school that receives the highest number of votes will win the grand prize.

Votes can be cast online until July 24, at www.terracyclewinaplayground.co.uk

The recycled playground will be built using 900kg of recycled plastic – mainly with parts made from kerbside recycling waste which is collected in the UK that includes milk bottles, plastic drink bottles, plastic food trays and containers.

Those running the competition say that construction of a playground made from recycled plastic shows the possibilities of circular economy, with everyday use plastic waste being turned into an area for play.