HELPERS: Praise for schoolboys

I just want to express my family’s gratitude to two young boys, James and Dylan, of Beaconhill, Cramlington.

My elderly father was out walking his dog when he collapsed in the street.

James and Dylan were on their way home from school when they saw my father lying on the ground.

These kind young boys went to get help, rang for an ambulance, contacted my mother, then sat with my father until my mother and the ambulance arrived.

Once they knew he was back home, they came to see him to make sure he was ok.

These boys deserve the highest praise for showing care and kindness when many might have ignored my father.

We cannot express enough how grateful we are to these lovely young men.

Name and address supplied