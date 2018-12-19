History of Blyth book republished

A book about the history of Blyth has been republished.

The Story of Blyth is a series of articles, with some photographs, that appeared in the Blyth News/Ashington Post.

They cover the period between the first mentions hundreds of years ago of the area that went on to become a bustling port town and 1922.

In 1957, The Northern Press Ltd published them together in book form following a number of requests.

Ron McCall used to have a book shop in Blyth and after asking if he could republish the book, he received permission from the company owning the News Post Leader at the time in 1988.

Now retired, he thought it would be a good idea to republish it again 30 years from the last time.

As a result, The Story of Blyth can once again be purchased in paperback, priced £4.95.

Copies are available in Blyth at the following outlets; Frameworks, Bridge Street (in the shop opposite the café), McKenzies Newsagent, Bridge Street, Celebrations Card Shop, Havelock Street.

You can also arrange to get a copy by messaging The Story of Blyth Facebook page – there will be a £1 charge for postage and packaging.