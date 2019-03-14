‘HOLE’: Perfect for pensioners

I am writing concerning the ‘hole’ in Ashington.

I can’t see a cinema or shops doing well there as shops are closing everywhere at the moment.

Why don’t they build apartments for the elderly at the site?

They would be opposite Asda for shopping, next to the leisure centre for exercise or the library, next to the bus station if they wanted to go anywhere, and a short walk up the street.

Plus, if the residents were to look out their windows they would have life to see.

I wrote this letter to councillors Peter Jackson, Grant Davey and Dave Ledger a while ago. I got a reply from Peter Jackson, but no reply from Grant Davey or Dave Ledger.

I would like to know if other people have the same opinion.

Name and address supplied