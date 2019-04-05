Holly displays art in her own hospital ward

A new exhibition featuring wildlife drawings has been unveiled in a hospital.

Work by radiographer Holly Metcalf is now in the x-ray department at The Northumbria Hospital in Cramlington.

Holly, who has worked for Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust since 2016, is a self-taught artist with a keen interest in nature and wildlife.

The 24-year-old, from Ashington, said: “I’ve been drawing probably before I could write.

“I’ve always enjoyed drawing from a young age and find it really therapeutic.

“I quickly got a name for myself as a prolific doodler around the department and was asked to create the exhibition.

“I realise that going for an x-ray or scan can seem daunting and I wanted to create a calming environment, which would be a talking point for our patients and staff to make them smile.”

The exhibition has been supported by the trust’s Bright Northumbria charity, which has for the past 15 years funded the development of an award-winning healing arts programme. It uses art as a therapeutic medium to improve the hospital environment for patients, visitors and staff.

Holly said: “Giving something back to my department has been very rewarding and I hope they will be enjoyed by people in the waiting area.

“The display is a work in progress and I am still continuing to draw for other areas around the hospital – and also for fun.”