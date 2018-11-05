Holywell church’s window will honour war heroes

A church will honour local war heroes in stained glass.

St Mary’s Church in Holywell is installing the window to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Designed by Cate Watkinson, it will feature 66 poppies – one for each of the servicemen named on the church’s war memorial and one to signify peace.

It will cost around £3,000, with each poppy available to sponsor for £50.

On Saturday, November 10, the church will be open from 10.30am to 12.30pm to dedicate the window and open a Memorial Garden, designed by Holywell in Bloom gardening group.

The next day there will be a Remembrance service at 10.30am. Pupils from Holywell Village First School will write tags for the fallen and tie them to 65 knitted poppies.