Home staff raise funds for lonely

Staff at a Blyth care home set aside a Christmas tradition to help lonely elderly people in Northumberland.

Employees at The Oaks Care Home in Durban Street chose to forgo the annual exchange of Christmas cards and instead donated £2 to a shopping fund.

The home raised £70, with a further £40 added by Chris Agar, brother of senior carer Joanne Young.

Ann Mielnik, home manager at The Oaks, and housekeeper Lesley Russell used the £110 total to buy a range of supplies for the region’s elderly who would otherwise have been spending Christmas alone.

They filled 14 large bags with a host of various items, including porridge, soup, pies, potatoes, peas, carrots, fruit, rice pudding, biscuits, tea bags, sugar, marmalade and shower gel.

The bags were collected by care managers based at Northumberland County Council’s Eddie Ferguson House, who then distributed them to those in need ahead of Christmas Day.

Ann said: “I am so proud of each and every one of my staff for doing this in what are hard times for everyone.”