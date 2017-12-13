Homes left without power in Blyth

Homes and businesses in Blyth were left without electricity after a fire on the power network.

Smoke and flames were spotted on Broadway when the fault on the Northern Powergrid underground network caused the pavement to lift.

The incident happened at about 11.45 this morning. Police initially closed the road but, following an assessment by Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, it was reopened after half an hour.

Properties in the Broadway and Sixth Avenue areas of Blyth have been affected.

Northern Powergrid engineers are investigating the cause and hope to have power restored to the 120 customers currently affected by around 7.30pm.

A spokeswoman for Northern Powergrid, the region’s electricity network distributer, confirmed: “At around 11.45am today, there was a fault on our underground power network in the Broadway area of Blyth which caused the pavement to lift and visible smoke and flames. No one was injured and the emergency services and local council helped secure the area.

“Our engineers attended, isolated the fault and are now investigating the cause and coordinating the necessary repairs to safely restore power by around 7.30pm for the 120 customers who are currently affected.

“We’d like to thank our customers for their patience whilst we work to get their lights back on and reassure local people that faults like this are not a common occurrence.”