Honours for long-serving Northumberland fire staff

A host of fire service staff have been honoured for their dedication to their roles.

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service held its Long Service and Good Conduct Medal and Community Awards ceremony to honour employees within the service.

Medals are given to employees with more than 20 years’ service, while recognition is also given to those who have shown exceptional dedication within their roles.

The awards are given to employees across all ranks within the fire service, and each recipient is nominated by the Chief Fire Officer. The honour is bestowed by Her Majesty the Queen in accordance with a new royal warrant.

In addition to the medals, awards were presented in recognition of outstanding achievement and service.

Paul Hedley, Chief Fire Officer, said: “This award ceremony is a great opportunity for us to say thank you to all the amazing fire and rescue staff we have throughout Northumberland.

“I am delighted that we had the opportunity to honour over 400 years of service at our awards ceremony and this demonstrates the fantastic and dedicated work of our personnel and the real difference they make to people’s lives on a daily basis.

“I’d like to once again say thank you to our medal and award recipients.”

Coun John Riddle, cabinet member with responsibility for Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Congratulations to all employees who received awards and recognition for their continued service and support.”