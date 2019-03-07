Hopes for hub to attract industry

It was heartening to learn that a significant step forward has been taken in redeveloping the former Blyth Power Station and Ash Dock site at Cambois for what we all hope will bring major investment into the area.

As I understand it, contractors have been appointed to undertake the ground works and dock extension to bring the site back into use, ready to attract investment that will create jobs and boost our economy.

It’s now nearly 20 years since the A and B power stations at Cambois were decommissioned and their twin towers disappeared from the horizon, which they had dominated since they first began generating electricity at the back end of the 1950s.

At one time Cambois could claim to be the largest electricity generating site in England, providing jobs for thousands of workers, as well as for miners, shops and businesses.

The closure of the power station was a major economic blow to our area, on top of the loss of so many jobs in mining and at the Alcan smelter at Lynemouth.

The hope now must be that the old power station site can become a formidable part of the Energy Central hub around the Blyth Estuary, which has the potential to attract the sort of companies and skilled jobs – especially for young people who want to secure their future in south east Northumberland – to make it a world leader in oil and gas, offshore wind, telecoms and decommissioning industries.

Funding has been secured for the deepening and widening of the former ash barge dock to allow larger vessels to dock there, which hopefully will make the site an attractive proposition for companies.

Anyone in business will tell you that one of the keys to success in whatever field they are operating in is to have a unique selling point (USP) that sets them apart from their competitors.

The Energy Central hub has the potential to become this area’s USP.