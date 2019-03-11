HOSPITAL: A medal for its care

May we give a big thank you to the staff of Ward Eight, Wansbeck Hospital, for their care of our sparring partner and good friend.

The care was excellent in her rehabilitation towards being independent again at home.

We noticed mechanical aids to help patient mobility, not straining the nurses’ backs – modern, good, technical innovation.

But most of all, we were impressed by the happy atmosphere. Visitors were made welcome.

The only fly in the ointment was the food for patients. We don’t want the Dorchester, but could someone from the NHS sample the meals?

Otherwise, there should be a medal for Wansbeck General Hospital.

CV Hovsepian

Newbiggin by the Sea