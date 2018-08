I should like to congratulate Ronnie Campbell MP on his well thought out and hard-hitting article on housing shortages, (News Post Leader, August 9).

I heartily concur with his sentiments and opinions on this matter, especially as some building companies get permission to build on Green Belt land by promising to build a percentage of low rent/affordable dwellings, and then don’t do it.

This disgusting state of affairs must end.

Adrian McRobb

Cramlington