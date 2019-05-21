Housing strategy views are wanted

f you live or work in Northumberland, your views on a draft housing strategy for the county are wanted.

Since Northumberland County Council published its last housing strategy there have been some significant changes to national housing policy and planning legislation.

In light of this, the authority has developed a new draft housing strategy. This outlines proposals and priorities for housing development in the county for the next three years and the council’s ambitions for affordable housing provision in both rural and urban communities.

The council wants to know if the priorities it has identified are appropriate, if there are additional client groups to be identified or any other areas of work to be included.

The consultation closes on Friday, May 31. Comments can be made to rachel.gagliano@northumberland.gov.uk