Huge turbine blade arrives in Blyth

One of the world’s longest offshore wind turbine blades has arrived at the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult’s testing facilities in Blyth.

The 88.4-metre LM Wind Power blade will be put through its paces at ORE Catapult’s world-leading 100m blade-test facility over the coming months.

The blade has been developed as part of XL-Blade, an EU Demowind-funded project that aims to reduce the cost of offshore wind by designing, validating and deploying the world’s largest offshore wind turbine blade.

ORE Catapult was created in 2013 by the Government and is one of a network set up by Innovate UK in high growth industries. It is the UK’s flagship technology innovation and research centre for advancing wind, wave and tidal energy.