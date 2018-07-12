Hundreds of South Tyneside youngsters take part in National Citizen Service

More than 300 adventurous teenagers from South Tyneside have embarked on the first part of a youth programme.

The teams of 16 and 17-year-olds are taking part in the four-week Government-backed National Citizen Service (NCS) and are on their way to Grasmere in the Lake District for a week of outdoor activities designed to boost their confidence and build new skills.

Nationally, more than 100,000 teenagers will be taking part in NCS this summer, including about 4,700 from the North East.

It’s delivered across the region by a partnership of vInspired and National Youth Agency(NYA), who work with 13 organisations including Catch22 and Headliners in South Tyneside.

Denise Halpern, head of North East operations, said: “This year will see another record year for NCS in terms of the number of teenagers set to take part.

“They’ll be developing important skills and growing in confidence. Not only are teenagers making a real difference, many local charities and causes are going to benefit too.”

Following their outdoor adventure, participants will spend a week getting a taste of independent living in a university-style environment, developing new skills to boost their CV or UCAS personal statement.

The next phase of NCS sees the teenagers develop and deliver their own social action projects that make a positive impact in the local community.

South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck has visited young people taking part in NCS several times, and is attending again this summer to support the community projects run by her constituents.

Emma said: “I think NCS is a fantastic programme that enables teenagers to mix with young people from different schools and backgrounds, helping them to become active citizens in the community.

“Good luck to all the young people from South Shields who are taking part in NCS this summer. You will really enjoy it!”

Parents wishing to find out more should visit www.ncsyes.co.uk or call 0191 247 40.