Ian celebrates a club milestone

An Ashington man has been honoured for reaching a rare milestone in the club scene.

Ian Davison, 75, has completed 50 years of unstinting voluntary service to two CIU clubs in

the town.

He started at the Grand Street Club, including a spell of more than 25 years as treasurer.

He later transferred his allegiance to the Hirst Industrial, where he continues behind the scenes, being on the committee.

Ian, of Ridsdale Square, who worked as an electrician at Ashington Colliery before its closure, was presented with a framed long service award along with other gifts at a special evening in the Hirst Industrial Club, where he was joined by his wife Sandra, sons Andrew and Stuart and family to mark the occasion.

He said: “When I first started out with the Grand Street, I never imagined I would still be involved – albeit with another club – 50 years later. It’s a pastime which I thoroughly enjoy.”

Garry Newman, secretary of the Hirst Industrial Club, said: “It’s a remarkable achievement for Ian to reach 50 years’ service to CIU club committees.

“There are only a handful of people in the whole country who have reached this landmark and Ian has rightly been recognised by the CIU for his dedication to the clubs.

“I only wish we had more people like him these days.”