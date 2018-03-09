Impressive work by litter picking team

Volunteers from Newbiggin by the Sea Town Council and the local community recently met to carry out a litter pick of the South and West wards.

They met at the Elizabethan Hall to receive equipment provided by the town council and Northumberland County Council and headed out in pairs to pick some litter.

A total of 12 bags were removed in a two-hour period, quite an accomplishment for the team of six.

In one area, there were more than 30 bags of dog faeces that had been dumped. This was reported to the county council for monitoring and enforcement.

A town council spokesman said: “Thank you to all who participated and thanks to Spital Estate Community Association for allowing the use of the Elizabethan Hall and its facilities – the volunteers returned to the hall afterwards for a well-earned cup of tea.

“There are health benefits to taking part. On average, each participant walked one mile during the litter pick, which is approximately 2,000 steps of their recommended daily 10,000 steps and burning approximately 100 calories each.”

For more information about future litter picking dates and areas, call the town council on 01670 851833.