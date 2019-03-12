Improvement works at Cramlington roundabout on hold

A scheme to improve traffic flows at a busy Cramlington town centre roundabout has had to be put on hold to allow for a gas main to be replaced.

Northumberland County Council had begun widening the B1326 Sainsbury’s roundabout at the start of March to improve traffic flows and road safety.

The utility drawings received and the trial holes carried out on site before the works started had shown that the project could be completed without work being required to the existing gas main.

However, during the excavations for the works, the gas main was discovered to suddenly change its depth and was too near the surface to allow improvement works to continue safely.

A new gas main will now be installed to replace this main as part of wider works that are being undertaken to gas mains in the area. These works are starting in April and expected to last eight weeks.

Work on the roundabout will then continue following the gas main works.

In the meantime, existing kerbs and footpaths that had been removed have been put back in place.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for environment and local services, said: “We’re committed to carrying out this work, which will improve traffic flows in the area.

“It’s unfortunate we’ll have to wait a little longer to get the job done as these changes to the gas mains will need to take place.

“We would apologise for any inconvenience while all these works are carried out.”